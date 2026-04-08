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President Donald Trump to visit Nevada during Tax Week

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Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Donald Trump will be coming to Nevada during Tax Week, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wednesday.

"The president will be traveling next week to the great states of Nevada and Arizona to tout this historic accomplishment over the course of the next week," said Leavitt.

According to Leavitt, Trump will be touting the Working Families Tax Cut and the no tax on tips and overtime.

It is unclear where exactly Trump will be visiting. We will have the latest information on Trump's visit.

This is a developing story.

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