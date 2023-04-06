Preliminary hearing for Zaon Collins DUI case pushed to June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas judge has pushed back the preliminary hearing in former UNLV recruit Zaon Collins' DUI case once again.

During a hearing on Wednesday morning, an attorney representing Collins asked the judge for a 60-day extension on the hearing, pushing the date to June.

The basketball player is accused by police of driving nearly 90 mph moments before a crash in December 2020 that killed Eric Echevarria. Collins is currently facing charges of DUI after he was discovered to have THC in his blood, as well as charges of reckless driving.

The family of the victim also filed a civil lawsuit against Collins in November, asking for an undisclosed amount in damages.

The latest date change comes after increasing delays between hearings in the case against Collins, with the most recent proceeding happening in December.

In 2021, a grand jury declined to indict Collins on a felony DUI charge. Attorneys for Collins have beenworking to dismiss the DUI charges against Collins, often pointing to initial reports from witnesses at the scene.

Channel 13 spoke to the widow of Echevarria in 2021, who told 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears that she was "livid" over the efforts to dismiss Collins' DUI charges.

Collins is due back in court on June 1, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.