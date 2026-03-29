Power outages in Henderson affect over 8,700 customers on Saturday night

HENDERSON (KTNV) — This evening, Channel 13 received an email from a viewer regarding a power outage in Henderson, describing a blackout in Water Street and the surrounding area.

The NV Energy outage map shows that over 8,700 of their customers are experiencing power outages in the Henderson area.

As of 9:24 this evening, we've learned through the map that a mylar balloon was the cause of the outage, which was initially reported around 8:02 p.m. Power is expected to be restored to the area at 10:15 p.m.

We reached out to NV Energy to learn more.

This is not the first outage we've tracked today — earlier this Saturday, an outage affected traffic on Russell Road from Valley View Boulevard to Las Vegas Boulevard. At that time, the RTC advised drivers to treat intersections as four-way stops.

Are you experiencing a blackout in your area? We want to know. Contact us at ktnv.com/letstalk, or by clicking on the banner below.