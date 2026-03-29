Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Power outages in Henderson affect over 8,700 customers on Saturday night

Power outages in Henderson affect over 8,700 customers Saturday night
NV Energy, Google Maps
Power outages in Henderson affect over 8,700 customers Saturday night
Posted
and last updated

HENDERSON (KTNV) — This evening, Channel 13 received an email from a viewer regarding a power outage in Henderson, describing a blackout in Water Street and the surrounding area.

The NV Energy outage map shows that over 8,700 of their customers are experiencing power outages in the Henderson area.

As of 9:24 this evening, we've learned through the map that a mylar balloon was the cause of the outage, which was initially reported around 8:02 p.m. Power is expected to be restored to the area at 10:15 p.m.

We reached out to NV Energy to learn more.

This is not the first outage we've tracked today — earlier this Saturday, an outage affected traffic on Russell Road from Valley View Boulevard to Las Vegas Boulevard. At that time, the RTC advised drivers to treat intersections as four-way stops.

Are you experiencing a blackout in your area? We want to know. Contact us at ktnv.com/letstalk, or by clicking on the banner below.

Questions? Let's Talk.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team