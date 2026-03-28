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RTC reports power outage on Russell Road from Valley View Boulevard to Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas stoplight, traffic light, red light, street sign
KTNV
Las Vegas stoplight, traffic light, red light, street sign
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared details regarding a traffic incident in Las Vegas this afternoon.

According to the RTC, a power outage on Russell Road spanning from Valley View Boulevard to Las Vegas Boulevard is impacting traffic.

We checked the status of power outages happening Las Vegas, and found multiple outages in that area affecting over 1,200 customers. NV Energy's site says these issues were initially reported around 1:45 p.m. today.

RTC reports power outage on Russell Road from Valley View Boulevard to Las Vegas Boulevard

The RTC advises drivers to treat the intersections in that area as four-way stops, and to expect delays. Exercise caution when traveling in these areas.

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