Postal inspectors looking for man accused of robbing Las Vegas mail carrier

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information that could lead to an arrest after a man allegedly robbed a Las Vegas mail carrier.

According to postal inspectors, the robbery happened at 11:15 a.m. on March 4 on Village Ridge Lane, which is near Flamingo Road and Town Center Drive.

Inspectors released the following photos of the suspect and the vehicle he was spotted driving away in.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement". You can reference Case No. 4264622-ROBB.

Mail theft has been a growing problem in the Las Vegas valley.

In October, a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint for their mailbox master key in the Lone Mountain area. A few weeks prior to that, a carrier was robbed along Trail Peak Lane in Las Vegas.

Channel 13 has received multiple reports from locals in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Summerlin who also state their mail is being stolen.

The USPS encourages those who have fallen victim to mail-related crimes to report their experiences here.