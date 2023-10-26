Investigators looking for suspects who robbed Las Vegas postal carrier

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators are looking for suspects accused of robbing a Las Vegas mail carrier.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, it happened on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Yellow Harbor Street. That's in the Lone Mountain area, off of the 215.

“When they approached the carrier, they knew exactly what they wanted," said Trevor Hudson, United States Postal Inspector.

Hudson tells Channel 13 the two male suspects brandished a gun at the carrier before forcing the postal employee to turn over the master key they were carrying.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.

“It’s one of our best leads in this case is when those people start to notice checks being cashed or cards being used that they didn’t authorize," Hudson said.

Robbing a postal carrier is considered a federal offense and can lead to a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say Law Enforcement. The reference case number for the incident is 4165520. Investigators add that all information will be kept strictly confidential.