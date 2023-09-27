Watch Now
Postal inspectors looking for man accused of robbing Las Vegas mail carrier

Posted at 2:29 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 17:29:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of robbing a Las Vegas mail carrier.

According to investigators, this happened on Sept. 19 at 10:10 a.m. at 1949 Trail Peak Lane.

While authorities haven't released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the incident, they are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. A physical description was not provided, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455. They said you should say Law Enforcement when you call and reference Case Number 4130612.

