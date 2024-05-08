Postal inspectors asking for information after suspect robs Las Vegas mail carrier

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public's help to find a person accused of robbing a Las Vegas mail carrier.

According to inspectors, the robbery happened on April 29 around 12:54 p.m. in the 7600 block of Lone Tree Peak Street, which is near Farm Road and N. Egan Crest Way in the northwest part of the valley.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Inspectors didn't describe the robbery or what was taken. However, they did state robbing a USPS employee is a federal offense that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. They have not released a physical description of the suspect, as of 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 and say Law Enforcement. The reference case number is No. 4300922-ROBB. They state all information will be kept strictly confidential.

Last month, Las Vegas postal carriers rallied in downtown Las Vegas saying they're being assaulted on the job and they're tired of it.

Brian Riggs has been a USPS mailman in Henderson for over a decade and in the spring of 2020, he was sucker-punched while out on a route.

"I'm sorting mail for a community box when a group came up from behind me," Riggs said. "I was punched in the side of the head with the goal of just knocking me out. They didn't achieve that goal, but I was forced to defend myself before they went on their way."

In March, USPS announced a nationwide campaign to combat postal crime and to protect postal service employees. Officials said arrests for robberies against letter carriers were up 73% year over year in that statement.

Postal officials said they have conducted over 5,500 mail theft and violent crime prevention activities across the United States since the launch of their Project Safe Delivery initiative.

In March Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Rep. Greg Landsman of Ohio introduced bipartisan legislation to address a rise in violent crime against USPS employees, especially focused on letter carriers.

The Protect our Letter Carriers Act (H.R. 7629) would also look to address the issue of outdated collection boxes and arrow keys.