Post-Formula 1, the Las Vegas Strip is nearly back to normal — but expect more closures soon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix roadway impacts are still being seen across the race path — though things already look a lot different than they did a month ago.

Overnight lane closures remain on Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane, and the sidewalk in front of Bellagio is still closed. Those are the only two race-related closures still in place, and they're expected to end on Friday.

According to Formula 1's local traffic updates, these will be the last F1-related closure of the year. The site usually updates every Sunday, however it was last updated two weeks ago on Dec. 11.

F1-related traffic delays and road closures have impacted the Strip and several surrounding streets since April, when track paving began.

Many locals tell Channel 13, since then, they've avoided the area and the bumper-to-bumper traffic.

"Yes, it kept us away," said Catherine, a Las Vegas local of 30 years. "We actually had a dinner reservation the week it started and realized we couldn't get in."

Since race day on Nov. 18, crews have been working to break everything down.

The race path is looking very different compared to just a month ago. The entire track barrier is gone and all grandstands and hospitality suites have also been removed, except for two on Koval Lane.

All lighting and scaffolding are gone, and the only vehicle bridge remaining is the Flamingo bridge. The trees in front of Bellagio have also been put back in their place.

"There were some restrictions there, but I still think the show was good," said Falana Clark, who traveled to Las Vegas from Washington.

The freedom from road impacts won't last long, though. The Strip will fully close for New Year's Eve, and Super Bowl-related closures will begin Jan. 3, impacting portions of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

City and county officials say they're expecting the Super Bowl to bring in massive crowds.

"It'll be the highest-attended week, I think, in the history of Las Vegas when we host the Super Bowl here," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Despite the massive crowds, city leaders tell Channel 13 they do expect fewer traffic impacts from the Super Bowl than what was seen for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.