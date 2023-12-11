Las Vegas Grand Prix announces traffic closures through end of December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are continuing to dismantle grandstands and track lighting following the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Monday, race officials announced which projects could cause traffic delays and slow you down on your commute.

As crews take down track lighting, there will be partial lane closures from Dec. 11 through Dec. 15. Those closures will be from midnight until 9 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Sands Avenue and Harmon Avenue. Harmon Avenue eastbound and westbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane will also experience partial lane closures. Those will be from Dec. 17 through Dec. 22 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Utility work is leading to single lane closures overnight from Dec. 10 through Dec. 14 and Dec. 17 through Dec. 21. According to race officials, that will affect the following roads:



Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane, overnight closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Dec. 10 through Dec. 14

Sands Avenue between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard, overnight closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Dec. 10 through Dec. 14 and Dec. 17 through Dec. 21

Koval Avenue between Harmon Avenue and Westchester Drive, overnight closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Dec. 10 through Dec. 14 and Dec. 17 through Dec. 21

Las Vegas Boulevard between Sands Avenue and Harmon Avenue, overnight closures will be in place from midnight until 9 a.m. from Dec. 18 through Dec. 21

Crews are working on dismantling a temporary vehicular bridge on Audrie Lane. The intersection of Harmon Avenue and Audrie Street will have full road closures from now through Dec. 15. Those closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. During those hours, Audrie Street northbound and southbound as well as Harmon eastbound and westbound will be closed at the intersection.

Outside of those hours, through Dec. 15, southbound traffic on Audrie Street north of the intersection must turn right onto Harmon Avenue at the intersection. Harmon Avenue at the Audrie Street intersection will be reduced to two lanes for eastbound and westbound traffic. Eastbound traffic on Harmon Avenue can continue through the intersection or turn right onto Audrie Street to go south but won't be able to turn north. Westbound traffic on Harmon Avenue can go through the intersection or turn north onto Audrie but cannot turn south.

According to race officials, the Audrie Bridge dismantle will be complete and the intersection will open to normal traffic flow by Dec. 15 at 8 a.m.

While crews continue to dismantle the grandstand in front of the Bellagio, two lanes will be closed on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive. The sidewalk in front of the Bellagio is still closed. According to race officials, the lane and sidewalk closures in front of the Bellagio will be in place through Dec. 22.

You can find the latest traffic and construction details here.