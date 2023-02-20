Watch Now
Local NewsPolitical

Actions

Reno fire chief must do ethics training over Cortez Masto ad

Catherine Cortez Masto
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, speaks at the 23rd Annual Lake Tahoe Summit, Tuesday, at South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Cortez Masto of Nevada said Thursday, May 28, 2020, that she’s not interested in serving as running mate to presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden. Cortex Masto said in a statement that she supports the former vice president and will work tirelessly to get him elected but does not want to join the presidential ticket. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Catherine Cortez Masto
judge.jpg
Posted at 3:47 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 18:47:22-05

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno fire chief who appeared in a campaign ad for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has agreed to accept an ethics violation charge.

The Nevada Commission on Ethics announced Friday that City of Reno Fire Chief David Cochran willfully violated ethics law by appearing while wearing his badge.

Cochran will receive an admonishment from the commission. He will also have to go through ethics training.

The Democratic senator was re-elected in November after a close race with Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

In fact, Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley was recently reprimanded by the commission for appearing in uniform at a rally for Laxalt. Coverley waived his right to any hearing and agreed to complete ethics training.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH