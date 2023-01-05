Catherine Cortez Masto sworn in to US Senate for second term

(KTNV) — U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto was sworn in to the United States Senate on Tuesday for her second term.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a ceremonial swearing-in of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., with her mother Joanna Cortez, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Cortez Masto was joined in Washington by her husband, Paul, and their extended family. AP reports that her mother, Joanna Cortez was also present for the ceremony.

“Nevadans sent me back to the Senate to fight for them, and I’ll keep delivering for working families all across the state,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “Right now that means bringing down high prices while continuing to create good-paying jobs in every Nevada community. I’m proud to come from a hardworking Nevada family, and I will always stand up for my home state.”