HENDERSON (KTNV) — If you'd like to stay up-to-date with what's happening in the City of Henderson, I've been looking into the city's emergency alert system and have found out how you can sign up.

“I’m glad to know that there is one to keep the community connected and informed," said 20-year resident in Henderson, Emily Kearny. “A great community, lots to do, and it’s growing."

While she loves it here, she also loves staying informed, so Wednesday, I asked her if she has signed up for the city's alerts.

"I had no idea there was an emergency alert system," said Kearny.

WATCH | Police urge locals to sign up for Henderson Emergency Alerts

Police urge locals to sign up for Henderson Emergency Alerts

That's the same story for Cindy Leon-Patino, and several other locals who I spoke to Wednesday who haven't heard of the alert system.

“I do get emails form the City of Henderson for other things like for example with NV Energy, but the alert system itself I never heard a peep," said Leon-Patino who has lived in Henderson for 5 years.

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The main city-wide system is a program called Reverse 911.

“Reverse 911 is a system we use to alert the public in like public safety emergencies or life threatening events," said Henderson Police Deputy Chief Matt Murnane.

Deputy Chief Murnane says this program is mainly used to get local's help, typically for missing peoples.

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He tells me it can be used for any type of emergency notifications though, if needed to make the community aware.

“What that will do is any landline within a certain area that the Sergeant or the supervisor chooses, it will sent an automated message to that phone number basically saying we have a missing person or we have a missing child, this is their description, if you see them please contact the Henderson Police Department, said Murnane.

With landlines being a thing of the past, they've been urging locals to sign their cellphones up too.

It's the same Reverse 911 program, but for the phones it's called Stay Alert, Henderson! Emergency Notifications. It's pretty simple to sign up.

Just click on this link, which will take you to the City of Henderson's website page for the alert system. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click "Sign Up Today".

That will take you to a site called Everbridge, where you will create an account. Shortly after, it will allow you to enter your name, address and contact information, then you will start getting alerts shortly after.

This is not a new program though, the City of Henderson created Stay Alert, Henderson! in 2021. It's a program Deputy Chief Murnane says they've been working with the public on to join.

"Interviews like this definitely help us to get that message out here, so I appreciate your time to come and ask us about this," said Deputy Chief Murnane to me. "Absolutely, we want our community to be right there with us, lock step with getting people the help they need."

According to the City of Henderson, this program is free to join, gives real-time life saving notifications, and will keep the community updated with incidents including weather events, hazmat incidents and other local emergencies based on their home, work, or school location.

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The program also allows people to not just sign up their cellphones, but also laptops and tablets, plus you can list your preferred language too.

This is a location based emergency program though, so that's why the city contacted landlines based off of location, the same process would work for the cellphones too, that's why the address you place is important. Emergencies happening near the address listed, are the ones you'll be notified on.

Locals who are not already signed up with this program say they're now excited to join.

“Oh definitely, I mean my kids are here very close and I would definitely want to make sure my kids are safe," said Leon-Patino.

So, if you haven't already, make sure to join this emergency alert system to stay safe and informed.

Plus, make sure to check us out on Channel 13 news, where you'll be seeing a lot more of me around Henderson covering the stories you care about for the city you love.

If you have any story ideas, I want to know about them. Feel free to reach out to me at ryan.ketcham@ktnv.com, or by clicking on the banner below.