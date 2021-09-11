Police urge Las Vegas drivers to be cautious in rain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are reminding drivers in Las Vegas to drive safely when it rains despite the "little water droplets" being "somewhat of a foreign concept in Vegas."
At least, that's the message from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain Dori Koren. He tweeted out a plea on Friday with a photograph of a car crash on the Las Vegas Strip.
The car in the picture is sideways and stuck on a median on Las Vegas Boulevard.
"Fortunately, the injuries from this wreck were not too serious," he wrote.
The Nevada Department of Transportation has a list of tips for driving safely in the rain including:
- Be aware and avoid flooded areas--never attempt to cross running or flooded water
- Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not rainy conditions
- Keep additional distance from other vehicles
- Turn off cruise control to reduce hydroplaning
- Do not slam on brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles
Read more tips for driving in the rain at dot.nv.gov.
Capt. Koren's full tweet reads:
I know rain is somewhat of a foreign concept in #Vegas but plz drive carefully when you see those little water droplets on your windshield. Fortunately, the injuries from this wreck were not too serious. #LVMPD #Police #Warning #DriveSafely #Rain #accident #NiceCar #FridayVibes pic.twitter.com/QbOr74i1Bv— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) September 10, 2021
