Police urge Las Vegas drivers to be cautious in rain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are reminding drivers in Las Vegas to drive safely when it rains despite the "little water droplets" being "somewhat of a foreign concept in Vegas."

At least, that's the message from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain Dori Koren. He tweeted out a plea on Friday with a photograph of a car crash on the Las Vegas Strip.

The car in the picture is sideways and stuck on a median on Las Vegas Boulevard.

"Fortunately, the injuries from this wreck were not too serious," he wrote.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has a list of tips for driving safely in the rain including:

Be aware and avoid flooded areas--never attempt to cross running or flooded water

Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not rainy conditions

Keep additional distance from other vehicles

Turn off cruise control to reduce hydroplaning

Do not slam on brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles

Read more tips for driving in the rain at dot.nv.gov.

Capt. Koren's full tweet reads:

I know rain is somewhat of a foreign concept in #Vegas but plz drive carefully when you see those little water droplets on your windshield. Fortunately, the injuries from this wreck were not too serious. #LVMPD #Police #Warning #DriveSafely #Rain #accident #NiceCar #FridayVibes pic.twitter.com/QbOr74i1Bv — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) September 10, 2021