Police urge Las Vegas drivers to be cautious in rain

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 5:04 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 20:09:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are reminding drivers in Las Vegas to drive safely when it rains despite the "little water droplets" being "somewhat of a foreign concept in Vegas."

At least, that's the message from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain Dori Koren. He tweeted out a plea on Friday with a photograph of a car crash on the Las Vegas Strip.

The car in the picture is sideways and stuck on a median on Las Vegas Boulevard.

"Fortunately, the injuries from this wreck were not too serious," he wrote.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has a list of tips for driving safely in the rain including:

  • Be aware and avoid flooded areas--never attempt to cross running or flooded water
  • Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not rainy conditions
  • Keep additional distance from other vehicles
  • Turn off cruise control to reduce hydroplaning
  • Do not slam on brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles

Read more tips for driving in the rain at dot.nv.gov.

Capt. Koren's full tweet reads:

I know rain is somewhat of a foreign concept in #Vegas but plz drive carefully when you see those little water droplets on your windshield. Fortunately, the injuries from this wreck were not too serious. #LVMPD #Police #Warning #DriveSafely #Rain #accident #NiceCar #FridayVibes

