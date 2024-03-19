Watch Now
Police: Speeding driver hit, killed pedestrian in Monday night crash

Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 13:24:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a roadway collision Monday night.

It happened around 9:21 p.m. at Tree Line Drive and Back Woods Road. A Chevy Silverado was speeding and heading south on Tree Line Drive when a pedestrian attempted to cross over Tree Line Drive and Back Woods Road outside a marked crosswalk, according to police.

The front left portion of the truck hit the pedestrian, sending the victim forward onto the roadway. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center by ambulance, where he later died of his injuries. The victim has not been publicly identified at this time.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Jesus Barraza, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was later arrested on a charge of reckless driving.

This incident is still under investigation.

