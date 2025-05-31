Police seize 800+ pounds of marijuana from northwest Las Vegas home in major drug bust

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police discovered more than 800 pounds of marijuana inside a residential home in the northwest valley.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Narcotics Unit shared photos showing dozens of boxes filled with marijuana, totaling 814 pounds seized from the property near Alexander Road and Tenaya Way.

AT THE SCENE | Watch surveillance footage showing police serve the search warrant:

Surveillance video shows police raiding home in northwest Las Vegas

Police say it was housing a full-scale illegal grow operation, and the FBI is also involved in the investigation.

Neighbors in the typically quiet northwest Las Vegas neighborhood were shocked by the Wednesday afternoon raid. Some residents reported noticing an unusual smell from the property but say they never suspected a grow operation of this magnitude.

Other neighbors told Channel 13 the home often seemed quiet, giving little indication of the illegal activity allegedly taking place inside.

WATCH | Alyssa Bethencourt hears from residents after a major drug bust in their quiet neighborhood:

Police seize 800+ pounds of marijuana from northwest Las Vegas home

In Nevada, recreational marijuana is legal but highly regulated. Adults 21 and older can grow up to six plants for personal use, with households limited to 12 plants maximum, and only if they live more than 25 miles from a dispensary.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine if this operation is connected to a larger network.