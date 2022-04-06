Police seek help finding missing 81-year-old woman last seen near California Hotel in downtown Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding 81-year-old Yong-Cha Thomas, who is considered missing and endangered by authorities.

She was last seen on Tuesday, April 5 around 11 a.m. near the California hotel-casino on 12 East Ogden Street near Main Street in the downtown area.

Police describe her as being around 4 feet and 11 inches and weighing around 115 pounds with brown eyes and black curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt with blue stripes and jeans.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.