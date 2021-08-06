Police seek help finding missing 72-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are asking for help finding a man they say is missing and possibly endangered.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is looking for 72-year-old Rudy Hester. Police say he might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Hester was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Friday near the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard South, between Alta Drive and Charleston Boulevard.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue sweatpants.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

