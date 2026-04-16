Police search for suspect after reported sexual assault raises safety concerns among students at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a person at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

UNLV campus police said the incident happened on April 15 on the north end of campus. Police said the victim did not know the attacker, describing him as a Black man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.

In a letter to students and faculty, UNLV Interim President Chris Heavey addressed the incident.

WATCH | Police search for suspect after reported sexual assault, UNLV students concerned

Police search for suspect after reported sexual assault, UNLV students concerned

"I assure you that the safety of our students and the entire university community remains our top priority. We have a number of resources in place and available to you and you can expect to see a heightened, more visible UPD patrol presence on our campuses in response to the incident," Heavey said.

The report of a sexual assault is raising safety concerns at UNLV. Students like Cash Dennis told me they are looking over their shoulders and sticking to well-lit, busy areas on campus in the wake of this violent crime.

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"It's really sad to see it happen," Dennis said.

"Never put headphones in both ears... never wear sunglasses... always walk, head up, never put your head down... make it look like, walk like you own the place," Dennis said.

Students on campus are discussing the sexual assault training they received and sharing their thoughts on how effective it has been.

"They did do a lot of like education on, hey, how to stay safe on campus, and they've done a really great job about putting these little police stations... across campus, especially having, you know, the UNLV Rebel Safe app," one student said.

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Tracey Vitchers, executive director of the national non-profit It's On Us, said sexual assault is a serious and persistent problem on college campuses across the country. The organization, created in 2014, focuses on combating campus sexual assault by giving students of all identities, especially young men, the tools to address the cultural norms at the root of sexual harm.

"My heart is with this survivor. I hope that they are OK, and I hope that they are getting the support that they need," Vitchers said.

"Our research has shown that less than 50% of young men arrive on college campuses having had consent education sometime prior," Vitchers said.

"We've done a variety of research projects with college men across the country, and one of those research projects that includes students at UNLV and we had focused very specifically on understanding," Vitchers said.

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"Someone has experienced sexual violence during their college education, it means that their institution has failed them," Vitchers said.

"It's really important to emphasize that every young person deserves an education free from sexual violence. And the only way to get there is investing in prevention and making sure that all students feel safe on your campus," Vitchers said.

Vitchers said the organization will continue working to improve safety for everyone at UNLV and campuses around the country.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the university police department.

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