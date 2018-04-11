Police say father and son confessed to series of robberies to fund drug habit

Las Vegas (KTNV) - A father and son duo are behind bars for a series of robberies in early April. Las Vegas police say they carried out at least five robberies including one in a taxi cab.

Surveillance video from inside the cab shows a man police have identified as Steven Warren in the backseat behind the driver. His father John is in the front passenger seat and the third suspect is their friend Matthew Amthor.

Police say you see the younger Warren lunge forward before putting a knife to the cab driver's throat. That driver is completely unaware that he had allegedly shuttled the men away from their last robbery at a Walgreens on Boulder Highway-one of four retail locations police believe were robbed. Police say they demanded money from the driver at knife point. Police say they stole his phone, $250 and then kicked him out of the cab and took off.

Police say Steven Warren confessed to all of the robberies telling officers he and his father came to Las Vegas about two months ago from the Grand Canyon. He said they were all addicted to drugs (pain pills and heroin) and that was why they committed the robberies in most cases using his grandfather's vehicle while staying mostly at the Siegel Suites.

All of the suspects are being held at the Clark County Detention Center and face numerous robbery charges.