Most Wanted in Las Vegas for week of April 8

Police in the Las Vegas area are asking for the public's help in locating the following individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police say three men used a weapon to rob multiple businesses in the Las Vegas valley in early April.

The first suspect is described as 25-35 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and 170-180 pounds. He may have tattoos on his right wrist/top of the hand, a tattoo that looks like a skull his back left calf, a large tattoo on the back and front of his right calf/shin, and a tattoo of "RHONDA" on his right forearm.

Officials say the second suspect is in his early 40s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 300 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing reading glasses and a light colored button up shirt.

The third suspect is 20-30 years old, 160-170 pounds, with dark hair. He is clean shaven and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.