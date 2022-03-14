Watch
LVMPD responds to shooting involving police in downtown Las Vegas

Steve Smallwood, 13 Action News
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police respond to a shooting involving the department on North Main Street near Foremaster Lane in downtown Las Vegas on March 14, 2022. (Steve Smallwood, 13 Action News)
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 15:58:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a shooting involving the department on North Main Street near Foremaster Lane in downtown Las Vegas.

No other details were immediately available.

13 Action News has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

