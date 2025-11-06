Police report details dynamite discovery on TV personality's Goodsprings property

GOODSPRINGS (KTNV) — We have received the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police incident report regarding last Tuesday's dynamite discovery in Goodsprings.

As we previously reported, the box of dynamite was found on the property of TV personality Steve Darnell as he was prepping his land the upcoming Fallout Fan Celebration.

WATCH | Abel Garcia speaks with Steve Darnell about the investigation in Goodsprings

[LIVE INTERVIEW] Suspicious item investigation in Goodsprings, Nevada

Darnell reported the discovery to authorities, which prompted a response from LVMPD's All-Hazard Regional Multi-agency Operations and Response Section, or ARMOR.

The dynamite, labeled under the Apache Powder Company from the 1920's, was found in one of Darnell's sheds. Due to the age and suspected instability, ARMOR advised an evacuation of the town — starting with the schoolhouse. An RTC bus was requested to transport evacuees.

A Las Vegas Fire & Rescue bomb squad was requested and supported by LVMPD drone support. Nevada State Police, Clark County School District Police and the Bureau of Land Management assisted by maintaining the perimeter around the site.

According to the incident report, Darnell purchased the property from a life-long Goodsprings resident. The property had belonged to the previous owner's family for generations. That family traces their roots back to when Goodsprings was a mining town in the early 1900's when they had actively mined the land through legitimate use of explosives.

Ultimately, the bomb squad rendered the dynamite safe and authorities swept nearby structures for anymore explosives. The area was deemed safe and Goodsprings residents returned to their homes.