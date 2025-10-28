Police close investigation into 'suspicious item' found on Goodsprings property

GOODSPRINGS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its officers are no longer investigating at a property in Goodsprings where a "suspicious item" was discovered on Tuesday.

The discovery prompted authorities to issue evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for the small town 45 miles south of Las Vegas.

'Sleeping Giant': Suspicious Item Investigation Prompts Evacuations in Goodsprings

There are still a lot of questions about what happened, as police have not yet shared further details about what the item was.

Goodsprings resident and TV personality Steve Darnell told Channel 13 he summoned officers to his property after finding a box of dynamite in an old shed.

[LIVE INTERVIEW] Suspicious item investigation in Goodsprings, Nevada

Darnell, known for the Discovery Channel's "Vegas Rat Rods" and founder of the WelderUp fabrication shop, posted on social media that he found "50 sticks of dynamite," calling it a "sleeping giant."

He says the explosives were found while clearing the property for the upcoming Fallout Fan Celebration, an annual event based on the video game franchise and now TV show.

This would not be the first time dynamite has been found in Goodsprings, locals said. The town was founded in 1900 as a mining community, and over the years, old explosives have been found and removed. Similar incidents have also happened in other small Nevada mining communities, such as Hawthorne and Silver Springs.

Channel 13 has requested documents to help learn more about how this all unfolded.