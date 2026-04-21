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Police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash on Las Vegas Strip

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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's pursuit of a stolen car on Tuesday ended with a crash on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to information from police, this all started at 1:42 p.m. The stolen car was initially spotted in the area of Flamingo Road and Via Del Nord Street, which is near the Bellagio hotel.

"Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, and it fled at a high rate of speed," police wrote.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into two other cars near Las Vegas Boulevard and Reno Avenue, about a mile from where officers initially tried to stop the car.

Police say the driver of the car ran away after the crash but was taken into custody after "a short foot pursuit." The suspect was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, and police say no other injuries were reported.

"This is an ongoing investigation," LVMPD officials stated.

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