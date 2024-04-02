Police officer injured in multi-car central Las Vegas Valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A multi-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas involved a police officer on duty, LVMPD says.

Just before 8 p.m. on April 1 an officer in a marked Metro vehicle was driving down Paradise Road and was struck by the driver of a white sedan at the intersection of Paradise and Desert Inn Raod, police say.

Both the officer and the driver of the sedan were transported to the hospital and remain in stable condition as of 10 p.m.

The driver of the white car failed to yield at a traffic control device when they struck the LVMPD vehicle, according to the police department.

During the coarse of the crash, a third car was involved/struck but the driver did not reportedly receive injury and was not transported to the hospital Monday night.