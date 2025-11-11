Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Missing 79-year-old man last seen in east valley may be in distress, need medical attention

79-year-old Guerrero Navarrete Chavez was last seen on Monday, Nov. 10 in the area of north Sloan Lane and east Lake Mead Boulevard, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the community to keep an eye out for a 79-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday.

Guerrero Navarrete Chavez is considered endangered; he may be in emotional distress and in need of medical attention, LVMPD officials stated in a news release.

Chavez was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. Monday in the area of north Sloan Lane and east Lake Mead Boulevard.

He is described as a 5-foot-7-inch-tall man weighing approximately 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say Chavez was last seen wearing a hat, a black shirt and white undershirt, black pajama pants with Grinch faces on them, and using a blue/black walker.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Chavez is asked to call 702-828-3111. During business hours, you can also reach the Missing Persons Detail directly by dialing 702-828-2907 or emailing missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

