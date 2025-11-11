Police: Missing 79-year-old man last seen in east valley may be in distress, need medical attention

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the community to keep an eye out for a 79-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday.

Guerrero Navarrete Chavez is considered endangered; he may be in emotional distress and in need of medical attention, LVMPD officials stated in a news release.

Chavez was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. Monday in the area of north Sloan Lane and east Lake Mead Boulevard.

He is described as a 5-foot-7-inch-tall man weighing approximately 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say Chavez was last seen wearing a hat, a black shirt and white undershirt, black pajama pants with Grinch faces on them, and using a blue/black walker.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Chavez is asked to call 702-828-3111. During business hours, you can also reach the Missing Persons Detail directly by dialing 702-828-2907 or emailing missingpersons@lvmpd.com.