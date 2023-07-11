Police: Man barricades himself with weapon in Caesars Palace hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are responding to Caesars Palace after a man barricaded himself in a hotel room with a weapon.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this began at 9:15 a.m. when officers received a report of a domestic disturbance at the hotel.
Police said officers arrived and attempted to contact people in the room.
A man refused to open the door and states he was armed.
Video sent to Channel 13 from Emma Snyder of Appleton, Wisconsin shows the pool area being evacuated and a hole where a window has been knocked out. Police said the armed man was throwing things into the pool area including a dresser.
A guest visiting Caesars Palace from Appleton, Wisconsin shared this video with Channel 13 showing the pool area being evacuated. She said it also looked like a window had been knocked out.— KTNV 13 Las Vegas (@KTNV) July 11, 2023
[🎥: Emma Snyder]
Department officials said SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are en route.
Police are asking people to avoid the area and watch out for numerous emergency vehicles.
Caesars Palace also released a statement.
"We are aware of the security incident at Caesars Palace. Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on-scene who are handling the investigation. We refer you to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for more information."
This is a developing story. Channel 13 has reporters on the way to the scene and we will update this story as more details become available.