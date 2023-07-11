Police: Man barricades himself with weapon in Caesars Palace hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are responding to Caesars Palace after a man barricaded himself in a hotel room with a weapon.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this began at 9:15 a.m. when officers received a report of a domestic disturbance at the hotel.

Police said officers arrived and attempted to contact people in the room.

A man refused to open the door and states he was armed.

Video sent to Channel 13 from Emma Snyder of Appleton, Wisconsin shows the pool area being evacuated and a hole where a window has been knocked out. Police said the armed man was throwing things into the pool area including a dresser.

Department officials said SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are en route.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and watch out for numerous emergency vehicles.

Caesars Palace also released a statement.

"We are aware of the security incident at Caesars Palace. Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on-scene who are handling the investigation. We refer you to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for more information." Caesars Palace

This is a developing story. Channel 13 has reporters on the way to the scene and we will update this story as more details become available.