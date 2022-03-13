Watch
Police investigate homicide on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Posted at 5:09 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 20:13:45-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide in the 900 block of East Fremont Street, between South 9th and 10th streets, in downtown Las Vegas.

No other details were immediately available.

13 Action News has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

