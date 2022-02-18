Police investigate homicide near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating homicide near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the northeast part of the valley.

Authorities are in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane.

No other details were immediately available but Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is expected to share an update around 11:45 a.m. 13 Action News has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

