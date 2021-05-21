Watch
Police investigate homicide near Charleston, Pecos in east Las Vegas

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 8:27 PM, May 20, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on Center Drive near Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road.

No other details were immediately available. Police are expected to share an update around 9:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

