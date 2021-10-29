Police investigate homicide in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide on Fremont and 15th streets in downtown Las Vegas.

No other details were immediately available.

Authorities are expected to share an update on the investigation around midnight Friday.

13 Action News has a crew on the way. Make sure to tune in to Good Morning Las Vegas from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. for an update and check this story again for developments.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

