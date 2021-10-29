Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police investigate homicide in downtown Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Thinkstock
Police hurt in explosion when they respond to a domestic incident in Connecticut
Posted at 10:47 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 01:52:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide on Fremont and 15th streets in downtown Las Vegas.

No other details were immediately available.

Authorities are expected to share an update on the investigation around midnight Friday.

13 Action News has a crew on the way. Make sure to tune in to Good Morning Las Vegas from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. for an update and check this story again for developments.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH