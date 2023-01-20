Police investigate death of 1-year-old in southeastern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 1-year-old has been pronounced deceased after police responded to a residence in the southeastern Las Vegas valley.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Glenburie Street, near Boulder Highway and Russell Road, after responding to reports of a sick or injured infant.

Arriving firefighters pronounced the 1-year-old deceased at the scene.

Currently, police say detectives are en route and the investigation is "just beginning," though currently, there is no indication of abuse or suspicious cause of death.

