Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash, road closures in effect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers responded to the call shortly after 7 p.m. near Torrey Pines Drive and Burlwood Way, near Vegas Drive.

As of 9:45 p.m., traffic remains shut down in the area and investigators are on the scene.

Police say no vehicles are outstanding at this time. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

