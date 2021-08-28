Police investigate 'suspicious death,' after body found in Summerlin area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officers in Las Vegas are on the scene where a body was found Saturday in the Summerlin area. Authorities call the death "suspicious."

As of 12:30 p.m., the scene remains active in the far west valley near Alta Drive and Springbough Lane, west of the 215.

No other details were immediately available.

Police are expected to share an update around 1 p.m. 13 Action News has a crew on the way, check back for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

