Police in Las Vegas seek help finding 78-year-old woman, possibly endangered

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are asking for help from the public finding an elderly woman who they say may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is looking for 78-year-old Alfreda Hayes.

She was last seen on Friday around 12:45 p.m. near the 1200 block of S. 16th, near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information regarding Hayes and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

