Police in Las Vegas investigate death near Maryland Parkway, Bonanza Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a death near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road.

No other details were immediately available.

Tune in to Good Morning Las Vegas from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. tomorrow for the latest information and check this story for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

