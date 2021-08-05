Watch
Police in Las Vegas investigate death near Maryland Parkway, Bonanza Road

RTV6
Crime Scene
Posted at 11:57 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 03:04:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a death near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road.

No other details were immediately available.

