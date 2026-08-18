Police: Hope for Prisoners founder arrested for sex crimes, may have additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The founder of a local nonprofit organization has been arrested for sexual assault, and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives believe there could be more victims.

That's according to a news release shared by LVMPD on Tuesday announcing the arrest of 60-year-old Jon Ponder for sexual assault, seven counts of unauthorized custodial contact, one count of attempted sexually motivated coercion, and 11 gross misdemeanor charges.

Ponder is the founder of Hope for Prisoners, an organization that provides support and resources for people who have been incarcerated.

Las Vegas detectives urged anyone with information about the investigation, or who may have been a victim, to contact detectives at 702-828-3251. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.