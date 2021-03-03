Police, fire crews battle flames at condominium complex in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police and Clark County fire crews responded to an early morning fire Wednesday in the east part of town.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. at a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Old Forge Lane, near Sahara and Eastern avenues.

When officers arrived, they say they found a vehicle inside a carport engulfed in flames. Officers then evacuated residents from eight units prior to the fire department's arrival.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames but three vehicles caught fire in the incident and the building sustained some apparent damage.

No initial injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



