Police: 'Elderly' woman mauled to death by dog near Clark High School

KTNV
Posted at 12:20 PM, Aug 09, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman was killed in an apparent dog mauling in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Penwood Avenue, in a residential neighborhood near Clark High School.

Police say the woman, whom they described as "an elderly female," was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers located the dog at a nearby residence and took it into custody without incident and turned over to animal control," Metro officials stated.

Patrol detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.

