Police: No criminal charges in case of fatal dog attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Because the owner of the dog is now deceased, there will be no criminal charges in connection with a fatal dog attack on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The victim, since identified as 88-year-old Joan Cafflel, was also the dog's owner, according to police. Cafflel's daughter told KTNV what happened to her mother was a shock to the entire family.

"I don't know what set that dog off," she said. "I don't know what happened."

Las Vegas police officers were called to the Pine Village Apartments near Clark High School on Tuesday morning, responding to reports of a dog attack. Officers found an elderly woman who had been mauled by a dog. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cafflel's daughter said her mother suffered from dementia and had a live-in caretaker who was there at the time, but was scared of the dog.

"He must've snapped. That's the only thing I can think of," she said. "That dog slept with my mom every night."

After the attack, the dog was seized and turned over to animal control. As of this report, there was no word from the city about what might happen to it.