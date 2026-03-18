Police crackdown on DUIs amid St. Patrick's Day celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a sea of green as far as the eye can see in our valley on Tuesday as St. Patrick's Day celebrations took over our community.

While thousands were out partying, valley locals are focused on keeping our roads safe.

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“We’ve had Paddy’s Day in Dublin, Ireland before, so we wanted to try something new," said Josh McGuinness, who is in Las Vegas for the first time.

“If you want to party, they’ll make it a big party here for you," said Brook Owens, who was born and raised in Ireland.

This group of four friends were born and raised in Ireland and they're all making their first trip to Las Vegas to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

“Thanks very much for hosting us, this place has been a dream so far," said Pierce O'Brien, who was also born and raised in Ireland.

They celebrated on Fremont Street.

The same place I caught up with Amy and Randy Foote and their group. They're celebrating something more than just St. Patrick's Day.

“21 years ago, her and I got married here on St. Patrick’s Day and then we just decided that’s what we’re going to do every year," said Randy Foote.

From Fremont Street to the Las Vegas Strip, casinos all across our valley and everywhere in between, parties continued in our area throughout the night.

Those celebrating had their eye on for safety, though.

“We’re out here to have fun, but you have to be smart and be careful what you do," said Chris Celler from Illinois.

“Our Uber driver, he said, just give him a text or a ring beforehand," said O'Brien.

“People need to not drink and drive," said downtown Las Vegas resident Diana Delvalle.

That's important for Delvalle, since she lives right around the corner from Fremont Street.

She tells me she walks Fremont Street often.

"Yeah, 2 or 3 times a week I walk," said Delvalle.

She's 60 years old and recovering from a broken hip. Delvalle uses a cane to help her walk.

When she drives though, she says she feels scared with speeders and DUI drivers.

“Because every time I get on that highway, I feel like I put my life in my hands," said Delvalle.

Valley police are cracking down on dangerous driving.

According to Metro Police weekly crash statistics, there have been 5 DUI deaths in their jurisdiction this year, down from 13 deaths by the same time last year. However, Metro has made more arrests during the same time period this year compared to last year.

1,240 DUI arrests in 2026 and 1,211 DUI arrests in 2025 during the same time period.

Metro and all other jurisdictions are out in full force this holiday, teaming up for a DUI blitz to help keep intoxicated drivers off our roadways.

“Anybody who gets behind the wheel and drives after drinking they don’t deserve a car," said Delvalle.

Delvalle says she hopes people will party smart and that these efforts will lead to safer streets.