Police: Body of woman found near Ft. Apache and Charleston in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the body of a female was found at 1101 Ft. Apache just south of Charleston Boulevard Saturday at 7:05 a.m.

Police say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Due to the police activity in the area Charleston Boulevard is closed in both directions between Ft Apache and Windermere Drive, use other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

