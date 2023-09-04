Watch Now
Police asking for help after man is shot, killed in alley near Las Vegas Country Club

Posted at 11:19 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 14:19:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was shot and killed near the Las Vegas Country Club.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they received a call at 11:01 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, which is near Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been wounded. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestopperesofnv.com.

