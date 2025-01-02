Police are looking for suspect in robbery with a deadly weapon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police are looking for a suspect who committed a robbery with a deadly weapon at a business near the 3000 block of Saint Rose Parkway at around 4:41 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white male adult who is 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black jacket, dark-colored pants and black and white shoes with a black backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (7020 828-3591. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.