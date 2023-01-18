Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Police activity near Creech Air Force Base, subject making verbal threats

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 7:42 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 22:42:01-05

(KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they have taken a subject into custody after he was making verbal threats towards staff at Creech Air Force base.

Las Vegas police said they took the subject into custody without incident Tuesday night. However, when police inspected the subject's vehicle, "several suspicious items" were located.

Nevada State Police and Las Vegas police officers made a perimeter around the vehicle which consequently impacted traffic nearby on the 95 southbound and northbound near mile marker 122.

Las Vegas police told KTNV they are starting to open lanes for traffic nearby after the road closures.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH