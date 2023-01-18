Police activity near Creech Air Force Base, subject making verbal threats

(KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they have taken a subject into custody after he was making verbal threats towards staff at Creech Air Force base.

Las Vegas police said they took the subject into custody without incident Tuesday night. However, when police inspected the subject's vehicle, "several suspicious items" were located.

Nevada State Police and Las Vegas police officers made a perimeter around the vehicle which consequently impacted traffic nearby on the 95 southbound and northbound near mile marker 122.

Las Vegas police told KTNV they are starting to open lanes for traffic nearby after the road closures.