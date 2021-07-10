Police activity causes read closures on Tropicana Avenue near Sandhill Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity in the southeast part of the valley has led to closures on Tropicana Avenue.

All eastbound lanes on Tropicana Avenue between Sandhill Road and the U.S. 95 are closed.

No other details were immediately available.

13 Action News has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

