Police: 15-year-old burglary suspect shot after firing gun at officers in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police officers investigating a string of reported vehicle break-ins shot the suspected burglar, a 15-year-old boy, early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the North Las Vegas Police Department say the teen raised a handgun and fired at officers when confronted in a neighborhood near Valley Drive and Washburn Road.

Police began their investigation at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Styers Street, where they say several vehicle break-ins had been reported.

At approximately 2:55 a.m., police got another report of a vehicle being broken into in the 5100 block of Rocky Bluff Street, a short distance from where the first break-ins happened.

"The owner of the vehicle described the suspect as a young Black male wearing dark clothing," police stated in an initial press release about the shooting.

About 10 minutes later, at 3:04 a.m., two police officers in the 4300 block of Matinee Avenue saw a person "who matched the previously reported description," officials wrote.

"When officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect immediately raised a handgun and fired at the officers," officials stated. "This action caused one officer to discharge his service weapon at the suspect."

After that initial exchange of gunfire, police say the teen ran away and was pursued by officers for a short distance, "during which another exchange of gunfire occurred between the suspect and both officers."

"During the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was struck in the arm, and surrendered to officers," officials stated.

Police applied a tourniquet to the teen's arm in an effort to stop the bleeding before medical personnel got to the scene.

The teen was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of his injury, which was described as non-life-threatening. He is expected to be arrested upon his release from the hospital.

Investigators believe the 15-year-old was involved in at least eight car break-ins before police caught up with him.

"This investigation is still in the preliminary stages and more information will be released when it becomes available," NLVPD stated.

This is the third officer-involved shooting for the North Las Vegas Police Department in 2024.