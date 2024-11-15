Plumbing problems fixed for Henderson residents who faced being kicked out of their homes

HENDERSON (KTNV) — We're now learning plumbing problems that plagued residents of Somerset Park in Henderson have been successfully repaired.

The City of Henderson confirmed the status of the repairs in an email to Channel 13 when we reached out to request an update on the story we've been following since August.

At one time, residents of the community in the area of Boulder Highway and Galleria Drive were told they would be forced to leave their homes because issues with the complex's water distribution system had gotten so bad.

It was a shocking revelation for those who paid their HOA fees and believed that money should have been enough to cover the community's utilities.

"We paid our bills. It's the people who took the money from there that didn't handle it right," said Kenny Kester, one of many Somerset Park residents we spoke with during our reporting.

WATCH: How did it come to this? Where did the money go? Here's what we found out

How did the Somerset Park situation happen? We have the answers here

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the City of Henderson — which stepped in to help resolve the issue — told Channel 13 the repairs had been successful and the final cost remained within the budget approved by Henderson's City Council.

"I am pleased that the City was able to step in and successfully repair the underground water leaks and that we were able to keep Somerset residents in their homes," Mayor Michelle Romero stated. "I want to acknowledge our City departments and the partners who helped with the coordinated construction effort and thank the community for their patience and cooperation as we worked as quickly as possible to resolve these critical issues with little disruption."

The City of Henderson previously told us the project was expected to cost not more than $604,000.

WATCH: Channel 13's Ryan Ketcham breaks down what we know about the budget for Somerset Park repairs

Henderson City Council approves setting aside extra money for Somerset Park construction

As for what comes next, the residents of Somerset Park will have to pay back the City in the form of a tax lien. The City previously told us that would cost between $5,000 and $7,000 per property.

Several residents told Channel 13 they were concerned about their ability to afford that cost.

"This is the only place I can afford — but if I can't afford it, how?" asked Carmelita Pulido, who's lived at Somerset Park since 2019.

The City of Henderson tells us it will continue to communicate with Somerset Park residents about their next steps. The community's HOA is responsible for all other property maintenance, the City noted.

You can read the city's full statement here:

Crews have successfully completed repairing the underground plumbing issues at Somerset Park. This involved replacing over 85 underground laterals, removing hazardous structures, and making necessary repairs to stabilize the community to safety standards and comply with City Codes, all aimed at protecting resident welfare.

“I am pleased that the City was able to step in and successfully repair the underground water leaks and that we were able to keep Somerset residents in their homes. I want to acknowledge our City departments and the partners who helped with the coordinated construction effort and thank the community for their patience and cooperation as we worked as quickly as possible to resolve these critical issues with little disruption,” said Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero.

The final cost remained within the budget approved by the City Council. The City will continue to contact Somerset residents on the next steps. An agenda item will be placed on an upcoming City Council meeting to approve the assessment.

The Somerset HOA is responsible for all other property maintenance.

