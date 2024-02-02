Plans for Nevada's first Torchy's Tacos franchise are in the works. Here's where it could be built

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans are in the works for Nevada's first Torchy's Tacos franchise.

The popular fast-casual chain known for quirky tacos and margaritas could take up residence at Town Square, according to documents submitted to the Clark County Planning Commission.

This would be part of a proposed 9,200-square-foot expansion of the outdoor shopping mall south of the Las Vegas Strip.

The expansion would include space for three new restaurants, according to documents. Along with Torchy's, a new Shake Shack location was proposed. A tenant had not been decided for the third proposed restaurant space.

If approved, the new development would be constructed on the north side of the Town Square property, at the southeast corner of Sunset Road.

Clark County commissioners are expected to consider the proposal at their upcoming Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

